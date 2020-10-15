HC suggests Centre, Dharma Production, Karan Johar to sort out issues on movie ‘Gunjan Saxena’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to pass any interim order to restrain the release of movie ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’ — in theatres and asked the Centre which alleged that the film depicts the Indian Air Force in poor light, to sort out issues relating to its content with the producer and director.

The movie was released on Netflix on August 12 and was likely to hit theatres which have opened from Thursday after being shut due to coronavirus pandemic for over six months.

According to the Centre, the film which was streaming on Netflix, depicts the Indian Air Force (IAF) in poor light and dents its image. (AGENCIES)