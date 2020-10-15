India flays China on Ladakh remark, says Beijing has no locus standi to comment

NEW DELHI: Reiterating its clear and consistent position on the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, India on Thursday said that China has no locus standi.

“Our position on this has always been clear and consistent. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and would remain an integral part of India. China has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal matters. We hope that countries will not comment on India’s internal matters, as much as they expect the same of others,” Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during the weekly virtual media briefing. (AGENCIES)