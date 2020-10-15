Ileana DCruz & Randeep Hooda to feature in comedy dealing with Indian obsession for fair skin

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Ileana DCruz and actor Randeep Hooda are all set to team up for an upcoming comedy film that deals with the Nation’s obsession for the fair skin.

Titled “Unfair & Lovely”, the film marks the directorial debut by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has worked as a screenplay writer for “Saand Ki Aankh” and “Mubarakan.

“Unfair & Lovely” chronicles the story of a dusky girl who constantly has to experience prejudices and biases that Indian society harbours against dark skin.

Taking to twitter, the director Balwinder Singh Janjua said, ”Jab lovely person ka ho intezaar, toh sirf love dekho, fairness par dhyaan dena lagega bekaar!(when you are looking for a lovely person, just look for love within that person and you will feel that looking for fairness is a waste of time) Proud to present Ileana_Official and RandeepHooda in my directorial debut ‘UnfairNLovely ‘ @sonypicsprodns@sonypicsindia@TunnelMoviies @vivekkrishnani” Ileana plays the role of Lovely in the film. She is paired with Randeep for the first time.

Speaking about the film, Janjua said, ”Unfair and Lovely’ is a rooted story based on our everyday life observations that reflect a reality of today’s world in a hilarious manner and it gives me great pleasure to begin my directorial venture with this film.”

The film is slated for a 2021 release. (AGENCIES)