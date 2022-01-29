Ladakh records 188 new Covid cases

Leh, Jan 29: Ladakh’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 25,536 on Saturday as 188 more people tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Of the new cases, 125 were reported from Leh district and 63 from Kargil district, they said.

According to officials, no Covid deaths were reported on the previous day and the death toll remained unchanged at 223 with 164 fatalities in Leh and 59 in Kargil.

A total of 143 patients, including 108 in Leh and 35 in Kargil, were discharged after successful treatment, officials said, adding the total number of recoveries in Ladakh have gone up to 24,018.

There are 970 active Covid cases in Leh and 325 in Kargil, while the positivity rate of the Union Territory stands at 4.1 per cent, they said. (Agencies)