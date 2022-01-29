Army recovers Chinese grenades, pistols in J&K’s Ganderbal, 3 apprehended

Ganderbal, Jan 29: As many as three persons were apprehended by the Indian Army on Friday at the Shuhama area of Hadura in Ganderbal district after two pistols and Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession.

Two pistols, three magazines and two Chinese grenades were recovered from the possession of those apprehended.

Indian Army informed, “Joint mobile vehicle check post was established today at Shuhama, Hadura in Ganderbal district. On being signalled to stop, three persons tried to escape but were apprehended along with two pistols, three magazines and two Chinese grenades.”

The 3 were identified as Faisal Manzoor r/o Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob r/o of Zaipora Shopain and Nasir Ahmad Dar r/o Begam Kulgam. Two Chinese Pistols, 3 Pistol Magazines, 15 rounds of ammunition & two hand grenades besides three mobile phones were recovered.

During preliminary questioning, the three revealed their affiliation with proscribed outfit LeT/TRF and indulgence in various terror-related activities in the district. FIR registered. (Agencies)