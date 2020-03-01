Ladakh MP inspects SNM Hospital, KBR Airport

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 1: During his visit to Leh Airport MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal inspected the thermal screening procedures of passengers entering Ladakh at Leh Airport flying in from various countries and he interacted with passengers and medical staff and took stock of arrangement for the screening of passengers coming from Delhi, Jammu and Srinagar in Ladakh in the wake of corona various outbreak in China and other foreign counties.

The Ladakh’s Member of Parliament also visited SNM Hospital and reviewed the hospital preparedness in terms of isolation and ventilator management of patients with severe respiratory illness. MP requested the Health Department to strengthen the required arrangement focusing on forth-coming challenges with the opening of roads.

Accordingly MP JTN called on R.K Mathur, Lt. Governor of UT Ladakh and requested to facilitate proper action plan including installation of thermal cameras and full body scanner at the identified areas including KBR Airports, Leh, Leh-Manali Highway, Leh-Srinagar Highway, and Nubra so that each and every passenger coming to Ladakh could be scanned.

He also stressed to have isolation wards for suspect cases and other required arrangements for the screening of visitors arriving in Ladakh through Manali and Srinagar roads in coming months.

In line with travel advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry asking citizens to follow certain precautionary measures while visiting outside and inside the country, Health Department of UT Ladakh has been requested by MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal to make in-flight announcements requesting passengers with a history of fever and cough and travel to corona virus affected countries and city in the past 14 days to fill self-declaration form on the arrival in order to facilitate early isolation.

He further stressed to reinsure that as part of an action plan, including thermal screening of passengers to be undertaken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Airlines staff must guide the passengers in filling up the self-reporting forms, before disembarking the plane, to be checked by ground-staff on arrival.

MP Ladakh, in a telephonic conversation also talked to the concerned officials in the Ministry of Health, New Delhi and demanded to extend all possible machinery support including full-body scanners and other required equipments at the earliest.