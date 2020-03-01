CEC takes up issue of stranded pilgrims in Iran with LG, MP

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 1: In a follow up to earlier communications regarding the stranded pilgrims in Iran, Chairman/CEC LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan today took up the issue with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Ladakh RK Mathur at the Raj Bhawan here.

The CEC LAHDC Kargil informed the Lieutenant Governor about the constant calls and queries, he has been getting from the families of the pilgrims who are currently stranded in Iran due to suspension of flights.

The CEC requested for expedition of the process of evacuation.

The Lieutenant Governor informed the CEC that he was in constant touch with various ministries for the same and that the Ministry of External Affairs has already sent a team of medical experts to Iran to ascertain the facts on the ground and to screen the pilgrims in wake of the COVID-19.

“The pilgrims would be brought back to India as soon as the process concludes”, the Lieutenant Governor assured the CEC. Further stressing on the need to not panic, the LG said that the general public should not panic as all steps needed to be taken are underway.

Reopening of the Zojila pass also came up for discussion with the Lieutenant Governor. The CEC sought intervention of the LG to open the road from the Kashmir side at the earliest. The CEC LAHDC Kargil requested the LG to pass directions to VIJAYAK and BRO on both the sides of the pass so that there is no lack of coordination between agencies while opening the road.

Further, requesting the LG to speed up the process of procurement and delivery of medical equipment to the District Hospital in the wake of the fire incident at the Trauma Unit CEC Kargil said, “With the opening of the roads, the pressure on the resources of the hospital increases manifold so early delivery of the equipment would help the District Hospital Kargil to meet up with eventualities”.

In a separate meeting, the CEC called upon Member of Parliament from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. CEC stressed upon the need for proper screening and adequate accommodation of the pilgrims returning from Iran.

MP Ladakh assured that all the necessary arrangements will be made at Delhi. He added that the families and well-wishers of the pilgrims need not to panic. He assured the CEC that the Government of India will make all the needed arrangements for the pilgrims.