Ladakh LG takes stock of people’s grievances at Drass

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 4: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur who is on 3 day visit to Kargil District met with public representatives and PRI members including Councillors, BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanchs, Panchs and representatives of youth bodies at Drass and listened to their issues, grievances, demands and developmental needs.

The people’s delegations projected a number of demands which mainly included the demand for separate district for Drass, establishment of tourism development authority, opening of Botokul Keel Nallah area and Drass Gurez Road for tourists, filling up of vacant posts, operationalization of helicopter services during winter months, provision of CD Panchayat funds, enhancement of wages under MG-NREGA, development of winter sports infrastructure and promotion of winter sports, opportunities to locals in BRO, Zojila Tunnel and defence works and other related demands.

The Lieutenant Governor gave a patient hearing to all issues and concerns and assured that all issues will be considered for suitable follow up.

He inquired from the officers of Animal Husbandry and Wildlife Department about the status of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in cattle and the cases of brown bear attack cases in the sub division, and instructed them to take all requisite measures to tackle these issues.

Regarding the measures to tackle man animal conflict cases, the officers of Wildlife Department informed the LG that sites have been identified for establishment of brown bear rescue centres and regular patrolling during day as well as night time is being done to monitor the situation.

Underlining the need to put in place a workable mechanism to prevent man-animal conflict cases, the LG directed the concerned officers to prepare a comprehensive proposal with focus on the fact that animals are not harmed, concern of the locals is also taken care of besides eco-tourism is also given impetus in the area.

He visited Manman Top and Botokul Mushkoo Valley where he instructed the concerned officers to explore the possibility for creation of necessary infrastructure for paragliding, cable car, camping sites, river rafting and other related aspects.

Later, the LG also visited the Kargil War Memorial Drass and paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil War.

The LG also visited apricot orchards at Shilikchay where the concerned officers of Horticulture Department apprised him about the status of apricot production and processing and marketing of different apricot products.

Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, Additional DC Kargil Tsering Motup, Additional SP Kargil Iftikhar Talib Choudhary besides the officers of PWD, Health, Wildlife, KREDA and other departments accompanied the LG during the tour.