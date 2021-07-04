Teachers/Masters Association protests against ‘pick & choose’ in transfers

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 4: Alleging pick and choose in the transfers, Jammu Kashmir Teachers/ Masters Association held a strong protest in the premises of Chief Education Officer Udhampur.

While addressing the protesting teachers, Rakesh Singh, State president of the Association alleged discrepancies in the transfer list. Total 782 Teachers had applied for transfer but only 287 of them were transferred while 495 teachers have been left untouched despite completing more than four years in the same school and some of them are from hard areas, he explained and added that same was the case with other District of Samba, Kathua and Jammu.

Association General secretary Vivek Gupta urged the Principal Secretary School Education Department B K Singh to either consider the transfer of all teachers having stay of more than 4 years or cancel the whole list of Udhampur with direction to do fresh transfer next year with new and teachers friendly policy guidelines.

“If the demand is not fulfilled then all aggrieved teachers are ready to approach court seeking stay on the whole list,” warned the Association

Singh also alleged that list of District Udhampur was prepared without framing any committee by the Chief Education Officer Udhampur due to which whole list is full of flaws leaving majority of deserving teachers in despair.

Alleging that the list has mutual transfers which is the biggest drawback and violation of guidelines, the Association urged Chief Education Officer Udhampur to revoke such mutual transfers immediately on priority from the Transfer list.

Most of the teachers who are overstayed in the Urban/ Municipal limits and had not applied for transfer, were not included in the ATD which indicates some nexus of officials with such teachers,” Singh said.

The Association also submitted memorandum to Chief Education Officer Arvin Kumar Koul to redress their grievance.

Those who spoke on the occasion, included Ajay Kumar, Vikram Gupta and Ravindar Kumar.