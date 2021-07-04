DDC Chairman kickstarts black- topping of Poonda- Stroo road

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 4: DDC Chairman, Kathua, Col (retd) Mahan Singh today said that J&K witnessed massive development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi especially after the strategically important decision of abrogating Article 370 which proved out to be a ‘game changer’ for the Union Territory.

This was stated by Col Mahan Singh while kick-starting black-topping of the Poonda-Stroo road. The two Km road stretch overseeing the Lohai Khadd/ backwaters of Ranjit Sagar Dam Reservoir would be constructed by PWD Basohli Division with an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

While addressing the gathering, Col Mahan Singh reiterated his commitment towards improving the road connectivity in the remote and land locked villages of Basohli and Mahanpur region. He said that more than a dozen roads have been black- topped in Mahanpur & Basohli Sub-Divisions at cost of more than five crore rupees in last two months.

Col Mahan added that improving the road connectivity in the region is one of his top priorities and it will bring further development in the region. He concluded by saying that the District Development Council, Kathua will continue to work tirelessly to improve the lives of the citizens of Kathua district and bring much needed development in the region. He assured the people that all their aspirations with regard to civic issues will be fulfilled sooner than later. He said that there will be no delay in the execution of works and no compromise on the quality as well.

Tajinder Singh Goldy DDC Mahanpur, Balbinder Bindu, BJP Mandal Pardhan sarpanches, Panches, prominant citizens and youth in large numbers enthusiastically attended the event which looked like a ‘Utsav’ for villagers.