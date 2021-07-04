Union Minister visits Zanskar, reviews progress of SKUAST farm

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 4: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary along with the Member of Parliament (MP) Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal visited Zanskar Sub-Division, here today.

During his visit, the Union Minister Kailash Choudhary visited Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST) Farm, where the Senior Scientist and In charge Head Dr Shahnawaz briefed the him about different projects being carried out at the farm, and also informed about the achievements and progress of SKUAST in Zanskar Sub Division.

The Union Minister stressed on the formation of Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) for better agricultural practices in rugged terrain of Zanskar, and directed the concerned officers to enroll maximum farmers in this scheme. He also directed establishment of Regional Yak Centre. He also assured that the farmers’ fraternity will also be benefited from Fasal Beema Yojana, and directed the concerned officers that maximum farmers should get enrolled under the scheme.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also distributed Agricultural tool kits among some progressive farmers and Self Help Groups (SHGs). Highlighting the importance of organic practices in the Himalayas, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare assured that Zanskar will be announced organic zone in near future.

The Minister also interacted with the scientists of SKUAST and suggested to do innovative and progressive work in the field of agriculture for betterment of the farming community. He also visited the Agriculture Farm at Stara and reviewed the pace of progress on the on-going construction of green houses.

Later, the Minister also visited the Tungri Panchayat Halqa where the villagers projected certain demands before the Minister pertaining to developmental works in village. The Minister assured that all possible measures will be taken for the redressal of the demands.

The Union Minister was informed by the Chief Agriculture Officer Kargil, Kacho Muhammad Ali Khan about the progress of works and schemes under the Department of Agriculture Kargil. The Minister also visited a progressive farmer Thukjay Falzang’s vegetable farm and appreciated his hard work.