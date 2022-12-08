Labour Deptt releases Rs 24.47 lakh for 275 beneficiaries

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 8: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today released Rs.24.47 lakh as ‘Lower Education Assistance’ in favor of 275 beneficiaries registered with Jammu and Kashmir Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board

The amount was released in the presence of a group of beneficiaries and the invoice was submitted to JK bank for the transfer of entitled assistance in the bank accounts of beneficiaries through DBT.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the Labour Department has implemented various welfare schemes launched by the Government to provide financial assistance to registered construction workers for the education of their children and the welfare of their families.

He advised the labour cardholders to get their cards renewed well in time to take benefits from the beneficiary-oriented schemes of the department.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the Assistant Labour commissioner to generate mass awareness about the benefits of having a labour card.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sunderbani, Vinod Behnal, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Manesha, Accounts Officer, Rajesh Sharma, and beneficiaries were present on occasion.