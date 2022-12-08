4 held with heroin, sharp edged weapons

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: Bishnah Police today arrested four drug peddlers with 5 grams of heroin and two sharp edged weapons.

During naka checking Mehmoodpur (Bishnah), a team of Police Station Bishnah constituted under the supervision of SDPO RS Pura Surinder Singh and led by SHO Police Station Bishnah Inspector Vikram Sharma rounded up four suspects who behaved suspiciously on seeing the police naka.

On search, 5 grams of heroin was recovered from the four accused identified as Sunil Sharma son of Romesh Chander of Bablian (Jammu), Amajd Khan son of Alam Din of Sikanderpur (Bishnah), Sumit Verma son of Rajesh Kumar of Shergarh (Gadigarh, Jammu) and Ismail Sandhu son of Raj Kumar of Dhinday Khurd (Bishnah).

In this regard, a case FIR Number 211/2022 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act r/w 4/25 Arms Act was registered at Police Station Bishnah and all the four accused arrested.