Bar condemns gangsters strike at Advocate’s house

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association has strongly condemned the gangsters’ strike at the house of an advocate and his family.

An emergent meeting took place at the office of JKHCBA, whereby M K Bhardwaj, President along with office bearers and other advocates unanimously condemned the unfortunate incident in which gangsters entered into the house of Advocate Sahib Aggarwal and held the family members hostage besides demanding ransom,

Mr Bhardwaj called upon Civil as well as Police Administration to immediately take necessary steps and provide security to advocate and his family members. He further called upon the administration to constitute a high level committee to probe the incident and punish the culprits so that no one can dare to do such act.

Bar officer bearers, namely Mohinder Pal Singh Palli (Vice-President), Adv Surjeet Singh Andotra (General Secretary), Adv Aditya Sharma (Joint Secretary), Adv Amanadeep Singh (Cashier) and others attended the meeting.