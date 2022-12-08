Around 2 dozen students injured as mini-bus rolls down

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: Around 2 dozen students of a school were injured today when a mini-bus carrying them rolled down the road at Shibba in Nagrota area of city outskirts.

According to the reports, a mini-bus (bearing registration number JK02S-7741) carrying students of Durga Academy located at Pangali (Seri Kalan) was on its way from Pangali to Shibba this afternoon when while negotiating a turn near Shibba, driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled down the road.

In the mishap, around 24 school children were injured while driver and conductor of the vehicle fled away from the spot. The Injured children were immediately rushed to nearby Government Hospital, Jagti where after providing first aid, 12 children with major injuries were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu for further medical treatment.

The children referred to GMCH Jammu include Nasir Hussain (9), Asif Khan (13), Sonia (12), Vikas (10), Tahir (4), Avni Sharma (5), Abhishek (10), Mahi Sharma (5), Mahir (5), Asad Khan (5), Aatish (5) and Tania (10).

Nagrota Police had registered a case in this connection and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old youth identified as Gurleen Singh son of Harminder Singh of unknown residence was injured seriously when a scooty he was riding, got slipped at Greater Kailash. He was shifted to GMCH Jammu for medical treatment while concerned police had taken cognizance of the matter.