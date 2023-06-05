Labharthi Utsav organised in 33 Rajasthan districts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: Labharthi Utsav (Beneficiary Festival) was organized in all the 33 districts of Rajasthan today as part of the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Yojana.

As per a statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot transferred a subsidy of Rs 60 crore to the bank accounts of 14 lakh beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

This was done by pressing a button during the state-level function at the Rajasthan Information Centre in Jaipur.

The Chief Minister also engaged in a dialogue with 10 beneficiaries during the event. Video films showcasing the Mehangai Rahat Camps and the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme were also shown on this occasion.

In the district-level programs, ministers, MLAs, officers, and scheme beneficiaries were present and joined the state-level function through video conferencing.

Under the scheme, eligible customers can purchase gas cylinders for only Rs 500. This subsidy is provided to 76 lakh consumers in the state, including select families of the Ujjwala Scheme and BPL families with gas connections.

The scheme has been in effect since April 1, 2023, and the subsidy amount is being provided through registration in the Mehangai Rahat Camps. Around 48.63 lakh families have registered themselves in the scheme so far.

During the Labharthi Utsav, the difference amount was transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through DBT.