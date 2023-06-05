NC slams BJP’s ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ for ‘dividing’ country

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) today launched a scathing attack on BJP claiming that the month-long campaign initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party called the “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan”, is meant to cause division in the society.

The party alleged that the BJP has failed to deliver on its promise to the people of India and has only succeeded in dividing the country on communal lines.

Criticizing the “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan” campaign initiated by the BJP to celebrate the 9 years of Modi Government at the Centre, Zeeshan Rana, additional spokesperson JKNC said that the BJP has failed to deliver on its promises to the people of India and has only succeeded in dividing the country on communal lines.

The NC leader said that the 9-year rule of the Modi Government has been disastrous for the country. He said the Government at the Centre has failed to address the pressing issues of unemployment, inflation, and communal hatred, and has instead worsened these problems.

“The Government has been unable to create jobs for the youth of the country despite promising to do so. The unemployment rate in India has reached an all-time high and millions of educated youth are still unemployed. The Modi Government’s policies have failed to generate employment opportunities, and as a result, the youth are suffering,” he said.

The NC leader said Inflation, too, has been a major issue under the BJP Government. The Government’s poor policies have led to a rise in the prices of essential commodities, causing immense hardship to the common man.

Rana said communalism and the hatred between different communities has also worsened in recent years. “The Government has time and again played the communal card to win elections and pitted one community against the other. This has led to a deepening of the fault lines in Indian society,” he said.