LIC announces relaxation for Balasore train accident victims

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: The LIC of India has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic Balasore rail accident and announced relaxation for the victims.

In a statement, Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson LIC, announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC Policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

“In lieu of registered death certificates, list of casualties published by Railway Authorities, Police or any State or Central Government Authorities will be accepted as proof of death,” the LIC Chairperson said.

He said Special Help Desk has also been set up at Divisional and Branch level to respond to the claim related queries and for providing assistance to the claimants.

“All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families,” he further said.

According to him, the claimants may contact the nearest branch/division/cluster zones for further assistance.

“The claimants may also call at our call centre 02268276827,” added the LIC chairperson.