Kurukshetra University – 7 Important Things to Check Before Applying!

Kurukshetra University is a renowned Indian university, located in the city of Kurukshetra (Haryana). The University came into existence in 1956 by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has ranked Kurukshetra University eighth among the country’s State Universities in Category-I. KUK is accredited by the University Grants Commission and is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities. The university is accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC.

Kurukshetra University offers 175 courses on campus through 47 departments/institutes and 282 affiliated colleges and institutes in Haryana’s seven districts. KUK boasts of providing students with facilities such as smart classrooms, a Wi-Fi-powered campus, laboratories, hostel accommodation, cafeterias, canteens, market, swimming pool, gymnasium, bank, ATMs, post office, and other services.

Before applying to Kurukshetra University, students must check the following things as mentioned below.

Kurukshetra University Courses 2021

Kurukshetra University offers 175 courses on its various campuses. Its undergraduate programmes include – BA, BSc, BPharma, BTech, BA LLB, BFA, BA LLB (Hons), BHMCT, BPharma, BA in Mass Communication, BSc in Graphic and Animation, and BTech.

It offers BTech degrees in six different specialisations. At the postgraduate level, KUK offers MA, MSc, and MTech programmes in a variety of disciplines. The following are the main courses, their specializations, and eligibility requirements:

BA: Punjabi, Education, Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology, Fine Arts, Vocal & Instrumental, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Pali & Prakrit, Defence & Strategic Studies, Women’s Studies, English, Hindi, Economics, Business Economics, History, Political Science, Psychology, Applied Psychology. Eligibility – Must have passed 10+2 from a recognized board. Sc: Graphics & Animation, Multimedia, Printing and Packaging Technology, Chemistry, Chemistry with specialization in Pharmaceuticals, Micro-biology, Mathematics, Forensic Science, Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, Human Development, Clothing, Textiles and Fashion Designing. Tech: Electrical & Instrumentation Engg, Bio-Technology Engg, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Mechanical Engineering, and Instrumentation Engineering. Eligibility – 10+2 qualified (From a recognized board). MA: Punjabi, Education, Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology, Fine Arts, Vocal & Instrumental, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Pali & Prakrit, Defence & Strategic Studies, Women’s Studies, English, Hindi, Economics, Business Economics, History, Political Science, Psychology, and Applied Psychology. Eligibility – Graduation in relevant stream from recognized university. Sc: Graphics & Animation, Multimedia, Printing and Packaging Technology, Chemistry, Chemistry with specialization in Pharmaceuticals, Micro-biology, Mathematics, Forensic Science, Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, Human Development, Clothing, Textiles and Fashion Designing. Eligibility – Graduation in relevant stream from a recognized university. PG Diploma: Translation, Guidance, Psychotherapy, Floriculture, Women Studies, and Yoga. Eligibility – Graduation in relevant stream. MBA: Finance, Marketing and HRM. Eligibility – Graduation with 50% marks from recognized university and CAT scores. Kurukshetra University Admission Process

Admission to Kurukshetra University will be decided by either qualifying examination results or an entrance examination. Candidates interested in attending KUK should review the following information:

For admissions to BTech, candidates must have cleared JEE Mains with a positive score, and for admissions to MTech, the candidate must have a valid GATE score.

For admissions to UG and a few PG courses, candidates should have to clear KUK Entrance Exam with a good score.

The CAT score is used to determine MBA admissions, followed by the GD-PI.

The application process for admission is online and will be accessible on the institute’s official website.

How to Apply for Admission to Kurukshetra University?

Here are the steps to follow for admission to Kurukshetra University:

Visit the official website of KUK University i.e., kuk.ac.in

Enter your Personal information to register.

Log in as a new applicant by clicking on New Applicant Login.

Choose the course(s) you want to take.

Upload the required documents

Pay INR 800/- (INR 200/- for SC/ST) as an application fee via the internet.

Submit the document and keep a copy for your records.

Kurukshetra University Placements

The Placement Officer leads the Kurukshetra University Placement Cell, which collaborates with the teacher facilitators on a departmental level. The Placement Cell provides career guidance and promotes corporate tie ups for college students, especially those enrolled in specialized courses. The Cell organises and conducts campus interviews, recruitment campaigns, and internships for students from various courses.

Top Recruiters at Kurukshetra University

Mentioned below are the top recruiters visiting the campus of the university over the years:

BM

Infosys

Wipro

Adani

Wapcos Ltd.

EIL

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

Axis Bank

Vardhman Group

Indian Oil

Hindustan Zinc

Times of India

Thomson Press

Bharti Airtel

Tata Teleservices

Newgen

NIIT

HCL

Parabolic Drugs

Kurukshetra University Scholarship

Scholarships are awarded to eligible students at the college. Scholarships are awarded based on a set of qualifications that students must meet in order to receive the scholarship. The following scholarships are available:

Agatha Harrison Memorial Fellowship to PhD students

The institute has established the Dr Radha Krishnan Fund to assist research scholars who need financial assistance to continue their research.

A student pursuing a B.Ed. in Special Education will receive an Smt. Kiran Yadav Scholarship of INR 1,000 per month (Visual Impairment).

Facilities of Kurukshetra University

The University’s students have access to a variety of facilities provided by KUK. The following are the services available:

Lecture theatres

Wi-Fi campus

Smart Classrooms

24 hrs library facility

laboratories

Cafeterias

Hostel accommodation

Canteens

Swimming pool

Gymnasia

Bank and ATM

If students are planning to take admission in the Kurukshetra University, these 7 things may help them to get a clear understanding about the university. The above information on courses, eligibility, application process, and placements are important for students to know before applying.