Kulgam Police Raids Houses, Premises Of Members Of Banned Organisation Jamaat-e-Islami

Kulgam, Nov 12: In a major crackdown against the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Kulgam Police on Wednesday conducted raids at over 200 locations across the district.

In a statement, The raids were carried out at the houses and premises of JeI members and their associates, as part of sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and its support structure at the grassroots level.

During the past four days, more than 400 Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) have been conducted across different areas of the district at the premises of OGWs, JKNOPS, Places where encounters took place in past , hide outs of active/ killed terrorists, statement reads.

These operations have led to the interrogation of around 500 individuals affiliated with JKNOPs and other banned outfits, many of whom have been bound down and shifted to District Jail Mattan, Anantnag under preventive laws, it reads.

Statement reads, During the raids, incriminating material and digital devices were seized, and several JeI members were interrogated and bound down to further trace and disrupt networks aiding terrorism.

Kulgam Police remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its ecosystem, ensuring that no element is allowed to disturb peace and public order in the district, it reads. (KNC)