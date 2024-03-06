KU Postpones Exams Scheduled for Tomorrow

SRINAGAR, Mar 6: University of Kashmir on Wednesday announced postponement of exams scheduled for tomorrow – March 7, 2024.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that all the examinations of University of Kashmir, which were scheduled to be held on 07/03/2024 stand postponed,” reads a notification.

“Fresh dates shall be issued soon,” reads the notification further.

The varsity officials however didn’t specify any reason for postponement of the exams.