Srinagar, Jan 7: It is notified for the information of all the concerned that due to inclement weather conditions, all UG/PG/Professional exams of Kashmir University scheduled on 8-01-2022 stand postponed.
Fresh dates for postponed papers will be issued separately, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo, Controller of Examinations said.(Agencies)
KU postpones all exams scheduled on January 8
