Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Again Closed For Traffic Due To Landslides

JAMMU, Jan 7: The Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was again closed for vehicular traffic following fresh landslides at Cafeteria Morh on Friday, officials said.

The highway reopened on Friday morning for light motor vehicles to ply on either side after the debris which had accumulated due to overnight landslides and shooting stones were cleared.

“Fresh landslides triggered at Cafeteraia Morh in Ramban sector following heavy rains closed the highway again,” a traffic police officer said.

He said about 1,000 trucks were allowed to move to their destinations on Thursday after the debris was cleared.

The Mughal road connecting Shopian district in south Kashmir with Rajouri in Jammu division remained closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy accumulation of snow.

The road was closed on December 23 following heavy snowfall. Snow clearance operations could not be taken up due to the slippery road conditions.

Many far-flung roads in the Kashmir Valley also remained cut off due to heavy snow. (AGENCIES)