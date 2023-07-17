Krishana Phoschem launches newly formulated complex fertilizers, Bharat DAP & Bharath NPK in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 16 : Krishana Phoschem Limited, a subsidiary of Ostwal Phoschem (India) Limited, has successfully launched two new complex fertilizers, Bharat DAP and Bharath NPK, in a special program held here on Sunday.

The products will be made available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through their master distributors, Munara Agro Technologies Private Limited.

During the launch event, V K Goel, General Manager of Krishana Phoschem Limited, emphasized that the newly formulated fertilizers would significantly enhance farming productivity. Bharat DAP, with its 18 per cent nitrogen content, will strengthen the plant’s roots, while Bharath NPK boasts excellent storage properties that prevent moisture absorption, ensuring the fertilizer’s high quality.

Unlike other products in the market, the granules of the newly launched fertilizers are rigid, strong, and uniform in size, enabling farmers to achieve uniformity in their application across their fields.

CSR Naidu, Director of Munara Agro Technologies Private Limited, assured farmers of the extensive dealer network’s support in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The dealers will not only provide technical expertise but also offer the products at competitive prices. Additionally, the company conducts free soil and water analysis for farmers, promoting balanced fertilizer usage based on the results.

Representatives from the company urged farmers to adopt these advanced technology-based complex fertilizers to increase productivity and maximize profits. (Agencies)