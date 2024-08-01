KPs take serious exception to burning of heritage houses, distortion of symbols

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Prominent Kashmiri Pandits have taken serious note of burning of heritage houses located in the sacred town of Martand.

At a press conference here, today Kiran Wattal, convener, Vishaw Kashmiri Samaj, Prof A N Sadhu a senior KP leader and ex HoD Jammu University, Prof. B.L. Zutshi, president Hindu Education Society Kashmir (HESK), Prof. Ashok Aima ex VC CUJ and Bihari Lal Kak, a well known artist.

They said that Kashmiri Pandit community is terribly shaken with the happenings as they were adjacent to famous temple of Martand and the Prime Minister package employees are residing in the town. This apparently has been done with the motivated design to prevent possible return of displaced community to the Valley for which Government is making sincere efforts for their return and rehabilitation.

They said it is shocking to note that the cultural and philosophical moorings are maliciously being distorted with Jihadis version which looks shocking and alarming. This is possibly to negate the spiritual, philosophical and cultural contribution to the Indian civilization with a malafide vested design. In this regard the war of distortion on the civilization and symbol of Kashmir and India can be seen in the recent attempt to rename Lalded as Laliarfia, they added. Strongly condemning such attempts by the vested interests to revive back the 1990’s happenings they demanded that the people behind such acts be punished under law.

They on behalf of community members fervently appealed to the LG administration to take immediate action to prevent the destruction of Kashmiri properties, besides ensuring that their property may not be destroyed by the vested interests.

The KP leaders said that keeping in view the desperate attempts by the state of Pakistan to revive back the militancy for engineering death, destruction and chaos not only in the Valley but across the Jammu region the Government needs to take stern action against such people within furthering the Pak game plan.

Others who were present included Ashok Ji Subla, Raj Kumar. Tickoo, Shuban Krishan Raina, M.K. Mantoo, Anjali Suri, Beauty Tickoo, Kiran Raina, Arti Bhat and Sunita Tickoo.