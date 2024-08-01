Ex-DyCM exhorts people to bring change for better future

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand lashed out at the anti-youth, anti- poor, anti-farmer policies of the Government. He asked the people to bring back good days as people are fed up with the policies and programmes of ruling Government and Congress will bring change for the betterment of youth, farmers, women and daily wagers of the State.

Addressing public gathering at Gigrial village of the Chhamb Constituency today, Tara Chand said that people are anxiously waiting for the coming Assembly elections to teach party in power a lesson for its anti- people policies. He said that Government had burdened the common man by way of huge taxations and record breaking unemployment and unprecedented price rise.

They have cheated people and gave so many guarantees before elections but all proved false and election Jumlas. Now, they don’t refer to black money, two crore jobs, 15 lakhs to each accounts, women security and MSP guarantee. All sections felt cheated by the slogans, as the ruling Party’s strategy is to raise emotional and religious issues for exploiting voters.

Tara Chand said that under the dynamic leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress has started a movement to bring Dalits, backward, marginalized communities into the centre stage of mainstream politics, when the entire politics of all political parties and the country now revolves around the oppressed classes and weaker sections and it will change the destiny of our people and ensure real justice to them.

Exhorting the party cadre to accelerate preparations for the coming Assembly elections, Tara Chand asserted that Congress is ready for polls at any time.

“We are fully prepared for the Assembly elections, the Congress will expose ruling party and its proxies in the coming days, “he said.

Seeking a decisive mandate to establish a new system of justice and equality in J&K, Tara Chand said that the Congress party is committed to provide humane, efficient, transparent, accountable and corruption free governance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are bearing the brunt of the arrogance of this regime for the last 10 years.

Prominent among those who present on the occasion include Th Balwan Singh, JP Gandhi, Sahil Sharma, Vijay Chib, Madan Lal Sharma, Santosh Manhas, Bodhraj Sharma, Bharat Priye, Rashpal Singh, Capt Ramesh, Suraj Singh and others.