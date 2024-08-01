Justice Tashi inaugurates Alternate Dispute Resolution Center at Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 31: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of J&K and Ladakh today inaugurated the Alternate Dispute Resolution Center Leh through virtual mode in presence of Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman Ladakh Legal Services Authority.

In his inaugural address, Justice Tashi Rabstan, appreciated the timely completion of the work by the executing agency and the support and cooperation rendered by the administration of UT of Ladakh in completion of all the ongoing projects relating to judicial infrastructure.

He expressed the hope that the ADR Center will prove to be a milestone in the justice delivery system. Justice Tashi Rabstan further stated that physical infrastructure is crucial for a nations economic and social development.

Present on the occasion were Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, M.K Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice and other officers of the Registry of High Court of J&K and Ladakh through virtual mode and S.K. Bhagat Administrative Secretary, Law and Justice UT Ladakh, Spalzes Angmo Member Secretary, LLSA/ Principal District and Sessions Judge Leh, Judicial Officers, Abdul Mutalib Chief Engineer PWD, Dorjay Gyatso, Suptt. Engineer PWD, Nawang Norboo, Sr. PO. alongwith his team, Mohammad Shafi President Bar Association, Leh alongiwth with Bar Members, Legal Aid Defense Counsels, Staff Members, Panel Lawyers and PLVs through physical mode.

The programme commenced with formal welcome by Spalzes Angmo, Member Secretary LLSA/ Principal District and Sessions Judge Leh, whereas, vote of thanks was proposed by Mohammad Shafi President Bar Association Leh. The programme was coordinated and conducted by Phuntsog Angmo, Secretary DLSA Leh.