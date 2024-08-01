Dr Jitendra gives in Lok Sabha details of action against IAS, IPS officers

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 31 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also Incharge Minister Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), gave in Lok Sabha today details of departmental action taken against IAS, IPS officers in the last five years.

Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that a total of 142 proceedings have been launched against IAS officers, while in case of their IPS counterparts 213 such proceedings have been initiated in the last five years.

The Minister stated that the Government is committed to maintain ethical and professional standards within Services while replying to a question today in the Lower House.

This reflects a robust mechanism in place to address any deviations from ethical and professional standards within these prestigious services, he said.

The Minister reiterated Government’s commitment in maintaining high standards is evident in the ongoing efforts to conclude these proceedings efficiently. Of the 142 cases involving IAS officers, 106 are currently underway, demonstrating a proactive approach to resolving these matters.

Notably, 33 cases have already been concluded, underscoring the dedication to upholding integrity and justice. Additionally, in 3 instances, proceedings have been stayed by various courts, indicating a transparent judicial process, the reply stated.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also underscored the unwavering commitment of the Indian administrative and police services to uphold the highest standards of conduct and accountability. By actively addressing any lapses, these measures reinforce the trust and confidence placed in these institutions by the public.

The Minister’s reply further elaborated that a total of 142 Departmental Proceedings cases initiated against IAS officers during the last five years. State wise break up is as follows: Andhra Pradesh-3, Assam-Meghalaya – 3, Bihar-6, Gujarat-7, Haryana-5, Himachal Pradesh-1, Jharkhand-2, Karnataka-8, Kerala-1, Madhya Pradesh-27, Maharashtra -12, Manipur-2, Nagaland-2, Odisha-10, Punjab -2, Rajasthan – 4, Sikkim -1, Tamilnadu-1, Tripura-5, Uttar Pradesh-20, Uttarakhand-2, West Bengal-3, AGMUT(including erstwhile J&K Cadre) – 15.

Similarly, a total of 213 Departmental Proceedings cases initiated against IPS Officers during the last five years. State wise Andhra Pradesh-5, Assam-Meghalaya – 8, Bihar-16, Chhattisgarh-5, Gujarat-12, Haryana-4, Himachal Pradesh-3, Jharkhand-2, Karnataka-4, Kerala-6, Madhya Pradesh-14, Maharashtra -10, Manipur-4, Nagaland-6, Odisha-9, Punjab -1, Rajasthan – 10, Sikkim -2, Tamilnadu-23, Telangana-4, Tripura-2, Uttar Pradesh-44, West Bengal-12, AGMUT(including erstwhile J&K Cadre) – 7.

In reply to another question pertaining to the same Ministry, Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the success of Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS)a grievance redressal platform accessible athttps://pgportal.gov.in. On this Platform any citizen can lodge his/her grievances pertaining to the Central Ministries/ Departments /State Governments / Union Territories (UTs) through this platform.

The Minister mentioned that the Government has collaborated with Common Service Centres (CSCs) to facilitate filing of grievances on CPGRAMS portal by people from rural areas. Grievances can also be sent to the Government through post/mail. Government is running a 50-seater Feedback Call Centre in 10 regional languages including Odiya, besides Hindi and English, for seeking feedback of the citizens on resolution of grievances. The Call Centre also assists the citizen in filing an appeal if they are not satisfied with the redressal of their grievance.