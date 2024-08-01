Sood asks party activists to build strong bonding with communities 

BJP holds Morcha, Tridev Sammelans

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Ashish Sood, Seh-Prabhari J&K BJP, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, general secretary, BJP and Priya Sethi, BJP National Executive Member (NEM) addressed a meeting of party’s Morchas at its headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Ashish Sood, while addressing the meeting, focused on the organizational functioning of the party Morchas at the ground level. He emphasized that the Morchas form an important step to execute the party policies and the schemes. They form the eyes and ears of the organization within the society. He asked the Morcha leaders to fruitfully conduct all the programmes to be organized by their Morchas in the coming days.

While reviewing the ongoing programmes of Morcha Sammelans, Sood said that they have excellent opportunities through these programmes to build strong bonding of party with these specific communities. He stressed that the Morcha leaders have double responsibility towards the party as well as their specific communities. He asked them to pro-actively work till the elections, while stressing that they would have to play a major role in the majestic win of BJP in Assembly elections of Jammu & Kashmir.

Later addressing BJYM Sammelan in Jammu West constituency along with former Minister Sat Sharma and Ashish Sood said Modi Government has recognized and valued the youth power. In the previous 10 years and in the budget of 2024-25, again the Modi Government has laid thrust on the education, skills, jobs, entrepreneurship of the youth. The Modi Government has given emphasis on the two major powers namely the youth and the women among the others to advance the nation into the ‘Viksit Bharat’ category by 2047, said Sood.

Sood also highlighted the role of the party’s Yuva Morcha in strengthening the core of the party.

Besides Sat Sharma, BJYM president, Arun Prabhat Singh, Ashok Koul, general secretary (Org) also addressed the Sammelan. Ashok Koul later addressed Tridev Sammelan of Chenani constituency. District president, Arun Gupta, Chandramohan Gupta, Sheel Magotra, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Manik Gupta, Naresh Kumar Sharma, Chenani Balwan Chand Anthal, Subhash, Maniram, Subhash, Rakesh Chandra Sharma, Subhash, Pinky Devi and Aarti were present.

Yudhvir Sethi, BJP vice-president addressed a Yuva Morcha Sammelan of Bahu constituency in Jammu South. Former Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta ,Rekha Mahajan district president Jammu South, Yuva Morcha State president, Arun Dev Singh were present.

J&K BJP vice-president, Surjit Singh Slathia, former MLC, Girdhari Lal Raina addressed “OBC Morcha Sammelan” at Samba Assembly constituency.

Former Minister Ajay Nanda addressed “OBC Morcha Sammelan” at Reasi Assembly constituency.

Dr Krishan Bhagat (ex MLA) addressed a SC Morcha Sammelan of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in district Reasi.

DDC Chairman Dhanater Singh addressed a SC Morcha Sammelan of Bhaderwah constituency.

Swaran Lata, former MLA addressed a Mahila Morcha Sammelan of Jammu North constituency. Shiv Dev Singh, Omi Khajuria, Sangita Dogra and others were present.

BJP District Rajouri Prabhari Jugal Dogra addressed “Mahila Morcha Sammelan” at Budhal Assembly constituency.

BJP district Rajouri Prabhari Jugal Dogra addressed “Mahila Morcha Sammelan” at Thannamandi Assembly constituency.