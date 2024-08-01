Dr Haseeb Mughal reviews Rajouri-Poonch traffic challenges, yatra preparations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Dr Haseeb Mughal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Traffic Jammu Range, convened a crucial meeting in Rajouri to review traffic management and discuss the upcoming Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra-2024.

The meeting, held at the Conference Hall of DPL Rajouri, was attended by senior traffic officers, including SSP Traffic Rural Jammu, Vinay Kumar Khullar.

A statement said that the meeting began with a welcome address by DySP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch, Nawaz Ahmed, who briefed the DIG on the current operational challenges and achievements of the traffic police.

Officers raised concerns about e-challaning machine issues, bike riders, road conditions, and personal welfare matters.

The DIG addressed these issues, noting them for prompt action and resolving some on-the-spot.

Discussions also covered parking slot shortages, the rise in e-auto rickshaws, and the need for additional traffic booths in towns.

SSP Khullar emphasized the importance of maintaining discipline and following proper conduct, with a focus on quality challaning for overloading, over-speeding, drunk driving, and mobile phone use while driving.

Dr Mughal outlined directives for enhanced traffic policing and security measures, urging officers to maintain vigilance and ensure public peace.

He stressed the importance of using electronic gadgets and body-worn cameras and advocated for people-friendly policing and engagement with community leaders for traffic awareness.

Looking ahead to SBANJY-2024, the DIG urged officers to prepare thoroughly for Yatra duties, ensuring smooth convoy movements and adhering to cut-off timings at stops and Langer points.

He called for close coordination with District Police and other agencies to improve road traffic management and wished the traffic officers success in addressing the forthcoming challenges