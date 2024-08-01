AIIMS Jammu introduces streamlined patient journey for seamless healthcare experience

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: In a significant move towards enhancing patient care, the Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS, Vijaypur (Jammu), Prof (Dr) Shakti Kumar Gupta, has unveiled a meticulously designed patient journey aimed at delivering a seamless and efficient healthcare experience. This new system, which integrates both traditional and digital pathways, ensures that every patient receives the care they need with minimal hassle.

Upon arriving at AIIMS Jammu without a referral or appointment, patients are directed to the AYUSH Block, where the journey towards better health begins. The AYUSH Block houses six registration counters each catering to different needs: one for men, one for women, one for the specially-abled, one for senior citizens, a billing counter, and a transfer counter. For a nominal fee of Rs 10, patients receive a registration card, which serves as the key to accessing the required medical services.

With the registration card in hand, patients proceed to the doctor’s chamber. Depending on the diagnosis, the doctor may provide immediate treatment or refer the patient to another specialty. If further consultation is needed, patients are directed to the transfer counter to obtain a token and continue their journey within the AYUSH Block. This might lead to treatment and discharge, a visit to the Sample Collection Room, the Radio Imaging Department in the Main OPD Block, or further consultation in Tower 6 of the Main OPD.

For patients referred from other healthcare institutions, those using the e-Sanjeevani service, or those with appointments via the Jammu OPD app (AIIMS Jammu Swasthya), the journey begins at the Main OPD (Tower 6). Eight registration counters are available here, ensuring that the needs of all patients are met, whether they are male or female, specially-abled, senior citizens, super senior citizens, or even students and staff members. Post-registration, patients consult with a doctor who either provides immediate treatment or directs them to the 24X7 Lab or Radio Imaging for further investigation.

Prof (Dr) Shakti Kumar Gupta emphasized that every step in this streamlined process is thoughtfully crafted to ensure a smooth, efficient and tailored healthcare experience for each patient. “At AIIMS Jammu, our goal is to make healthcare accessible and hassle-free for everyone. This new patient journey reflects our commitment to patient-centric care, ensuring that every individual receives the attention and treatment they need in a timely manner,” he said.