Srinagar Airport to have automated parking with FASTag

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 31: Srinagar International Airport is set to implement an automated parking system designed to enhance the parking experience while minimizing human interference with FASTag facility.

Director of Srinagar Airport, Javed Anjum, informed that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) is introducing such parking systems across India.

“The main feature of the automated parking system is its design with reasonable and logical tariffs calculated based on dwell time, making it fair and transparent,” he said in a handout issued regarding this matter.

The system will have time stamping at four designated points within the airport and parking areas to enhance accountability and ensure accuracy.

The Director mentioned that vehicles will be mapped at the entry point and will be allowed a reasonable time of 14 minutes to enter the airport for drop-off and pick-up of passengers.

“If the vehicle doesn’t exit the airport within the free time of 14 minutes, it will be charged the first slab of the parking fee, which is Rs 40. However, there is no free time for commercial vehicles,” he stated.

Furthermore, it has been stated that if a vehicle enters the parking area of the airport, charges will be applicable based on the time spent in parking. “The permissible free time from parking exit to airport exit will be 5 minutes.”

Interestingly, to enhance convenience and provide a seamless experience, Director Srinagar Airport mentioned that the parking system will be integrated with FASTag technology, allowing for quicker exits.