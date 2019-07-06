KPs integral part of Kashmir’s composite culture: Advisor Ganai

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 6: Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, today described Kashmiri Pandits as an integral part of Kashmiriyat and said that their return will restore the composite culture of our society.

He said he yearned for those days when Kashmiri Pandits used to live alongside their Muslim brethren showering love and affection upon each other.

Ganai, who is Advisor in-charge Culture Department, made these remarks at a function where Ashok Dhar’s book – ‘Kashmir as I see it: from within and afar’ – was released.

Born and brought up in Kashmir, Ashok Dhar is an ex-alumni of NIT Srinagar and founding director of Kolkata Chapter of ORF (Observer Research Foundation). He has over 35 years of experience in the energy sector

Ganai congratulated the author for producing a volume which gives insights into the age-old syncretic culture, traditions and values prevalent in Kashmir society. “Such works are fruit of painstaking labour, in-depth knowledge and exhaustive analysis,” he said while terming the book as a valuable addition to the already existing literature on Kashmir.

Those who attended the function included former DG Tourism, M. Ashraf, Director NIT Srinagar, Rakesh Sehgal, noted writer and former Secretary Cultural Academy, Mohammad Yusuf Taing, former Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Naik, noted journalist, Mohammad Sayeed Malik, S. Kachroo from the Firms AssociatesMumbai and senior members of the Institution of Engineers, Kashmir Chapter. Senior columnist and journalist Manoj Joshi anchored the event.