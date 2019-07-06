EJAC (R) regrets Govt’s ‘callous’ attitude, projects demands

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 6: Jammu & Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (R) today condemned what it called as ‘callous’ and ‘non-serious’ approach of the State Government towards their serious demands.

The EJAC (R) put forward a number of demands during a press conference addressed by Babu Hussain Malik state president EJAC (R) along with Hilal Ahmad Khan, Gulzar Ahmad Rather, Showket Ahmad Nowsheri, Nazir Ahmad Shah and others.

The employees demanded an immediate revocation of SRO-520 and SRO-30-GAD of 2019 dated 24-05-2019 which is totally against the interest of poor daily wagers/ Contractual/ Consolidated/NYC and Need-based casual labourers,Anganwadi workers and helper. Regularization of all Daily wagers/Contractual/consolidated/NYC and Need based casual laborers Anganwadi workers and helpers. Timely release of their full wages”.

The Committee sought the continuation of contractual teachers who are on strike since last 60 days and the removal of pay anomalies of clerical cadre/amendment in SRO-333. notionally benefits with effect from 01/1996 and monetary with effect from 02/2003 as per High court Directions.

“Restoration of two additional increments on clearing Secretariat Assistant Examination Course which has been wrongly stopped vide SRO-333 dated 02-08-2018. Enhancement of medical allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 5000 per month. Abolishing the SRO- 202 and rationalization and creation of posts in different departments for the betterment of employees. Holding of D.P.C after every six months made compulsory and filling up of all the vacant posts in all the departments,” they demanded.

The employees demanded the creation of one separate department of Clerical cadre having common seniority on the pattern of Accounts Cadre and Planning Cadre, including 2.5 days extra pay in favour of employees of sheep Husbandry department in lieu of 24 hours duty.