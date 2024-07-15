KPDCL To Remotely Disconnect Smart Metered Consumers For Hooking, Meter Tampering

SDOs to recover energy illegally consumed

Designated Courts to impose power theft penalty

SRINAGAR, July 15: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) today advised its smart-metered consumers to shun the practice of unauthorized use of electricity by hooking which attracts punitive clauses under the Electricity Act.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

During inspection drives, KPDCL has booked a large number of consumers in urban and semi-urban areas of Kashmir Division for bypassing meters and laying unbridled hooks with the sole intention of stealing power.

In a press statement issued here today, a KPDCL spokesperson stated that reports of hooking have been received from all city Subdivisions and a few district headquarters where smart meters have been installed. “KPDCL is taking swift action against hooking which begins with remote disconnection of the consumer’s electricity supply, followed by recovery of energy consumed illegally,” he said, while outlining steps taken by KPDCL for combating power theft.

Some of the smart-metered areas badly affected by hooking include Mominabad, Batmaloo, Tengpora & Alocha Bagh in ESD Huzuribagh, Mini Housing Colony and Rose Enclave in ESD Chanapora, Bemina in ESD Watalkadal, KP Bagh in ESD Sheikh Bagh, Buchwara in ESD Dalgate, Nadroo and Old Baghat in ESD Baghat, the spokesman said, adding that illegal hooking by consumers has also been reported from KK Moulla, Pather Masjid, Habba Kadal, Rainawari, Khanyar, Hawal, Zakura, Nishat, Anantnag, Baramulla I and Sopore I & II Subdivisions.

KPDCL, which has mapped all consumers found involved in hooking, shall also present challan in the Designated Courts under the Electricity Act for imposition of hefty fine on consumers habitual of meter tampering and hooking on bare conductor. “FIRs have also been registered against 35 consumers for tampering and bypassing of smart meters,” he added.

The spokesman further stated that KPDCL has so far installed 2,99,755 smart meters in Kashmir Division under PMDP I & II, out of which 1,21,651 smart meters have been converted into prepaid mode. “Prepaid consumer has the advantage of daily bill generation and checking of energy used. He also has the advan