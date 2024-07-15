LG Sinha Interacts With Officer Trainees Of Indian Corporate Law Service

SRINAGAR, July 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the Officer Trainees of 2022 Batch of Indian Corporate Law Service (ICLS), at Raj Bhawan.

The Officer Trainees, led by Deputy ROC J&K, Haamid Bukhari, shared the experience and learning from their visit to Jammu Kashmir, as a part of Domestic Study Tour.

They also briefed the Lt Governor on the functioning of the offices of Registrar of Companies (ROCs) and the dual mandate of ICLS in maintaining the Regulation, developmental role as well as effective enforcement of multiple corporate laws.

The Lt Governor extended his best wishes and asked the probationers to work with honesty and dedication in regulating and enforcing corporate laws.