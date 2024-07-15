Secy RDD Reviews First Quarter Progress Of Departmental Schemes In Jammu Districts

SRINAGAR, July 15: Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, conducted a first-quarter review of departmental schemes in several Jammu districts on Monday.

The review focused on Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch, and Samba, following earlier assessments in Baramulla, Shopian, Kulgam, and Kupwara.

The meeting was attended by Mission Director JKRLM, Indu Kanwal Chib, Director RDD Jammu, Mumtaz Ali, Director Finance, Umar Khan, Director Panchayati Raj, Sham Lal, CEO IWMP, Rajnish Kumar, COO, Himayat, Rajneesh Gupta, Joint Director Planning, Kamal Kumar Sharma, Additional Secretary RD&PR, Waseem Raja and ACDs, ACPs of these districts.

Detailed deliberations were held on various issues pertaining to UT Capex Budget, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) and Himayat.

Progress on convergence works, the status of Panchayat Ghars, co-location of Common Service Centers (CSCs), Development of District Development Council (DDC) and Block Development Council (BDC) buildings were assessed.

The Secretary held detailed deliberations with Assistant Commissioner Development (ACDs) and Assistant Commissioner Panchayat (ACPs), instructing them to focus on achieving the targets set for various schemes.

Dr Shahid stressed the importance of timely implementation and follow-up on decisions made in previous meetings.

He asked concerned officials to focus on implementing NRLM-compliant infrastructure projects. The Secretary emphasized the need for swift action in finalizing estimates and beginning construction of facilities like goat and sheep sheds under NRLM in convergence with MGNREGA.

Dr Shahid emphasized the need for close monitoring of key performance indicators, particularly under MGNREGA and PMAY-G. He stressed the importance of regular progress assessments to ensure the timely achievement of set targets.

He underscored the importance of interdepartmental convergence to ensure effective resource utilization and accelerated progress at the district level.

Dr Shahid called for enhanced collaboration among different departments and stakeholders to achieve set goals efficiently.

The Secretary directed officials to focus on optimal utilization of available resources to maximize the impact of rural development initiatives in the region.

He said that this approach aims to create synergies between various schemes and departments, leading to more comprehensive and sustainable rural development.

The meeting assessed the status of completion of Panchayat Ghars and the co-location of Common Service Centers (CSCs).

Dr Shahid emphasized the need to expedite any pending works in this regard.

The Secretary also reviewed the progress of ongoing construction of District Development Council (DDC) and Block Development Council (BDC) buildings and urged officials to prioritize their completion.

Dr Shahid also conducted a comprehensive review of the status of ongoing projects funded under the UT Capex budget.

He instructed officials to closely monitor these projects and address any bottlenecks promptly.

The Secretary directed that funds should be released and utilized promptly. He asked district officials to provide detailed requirements to facilitate the timely absorption of funds, emphasizing the need for immediate action to prevent delays.

Earlier, the Secretary reviewed the progress of different RDD&PR schemes in Baramulla, Shopian, Kulgam and Kupwara districts.