Koul asks party workers to gear up for Panchayat, ULB polls

Excelsior Correspondent

NOWSHERA, May 3: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul has asked the party workers to gear up for the Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls.

He was addressing a meeting here at Lamberi area after attending a joining programme where social leader and former J&K Bank Manager Rakesh Raina and Shweta Chadha entered into the BJP fold with hundreds of supporters.

Accompanied by senior BJP leader & Prabhari Nowshera, Sanjay Kumar Baru and District President Neena Sharma, Koul addressed the first meeting of the Core Group Nowshera Constituency and second meeting of the senior leaders, office bearers and Mandal President of Nowshera Constituency.

He also reviewed the programmes under Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan and PM’s Mann Ki Baat and appreciated the party workers from Nowshera for their dedicated efforts in ensuring successful culmination of the programmes.

He asked the party workers to gear up for the forthcoming Panchyat and ULB polls. He also prompted the workers to maintain active contact with the prominent persons of the civil society.

Koul said that BJP has a crystal clear policy to benefit the common person.

This is the reason, he said, the party has attracted every person from the social and political arena, who yearns to serve the society and the Nation with zeal.

Sanjay Baru expressed pleasure that prominent members of the civil society have joined BJP to serve the people.

He said the party believes that their resourceful services will not only benefit the people and the organization in Rajouri but they will be equally beneficial to the J&K as a whole.