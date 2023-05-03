Bhalla, Sawhney lambast Govt for failure on all fronts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 3: JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla today presided over District Jammu Urban meeting, which was organized by former Minister and District Urban In-charge Yogesh Sawhney.

The meeting was attended by a number of Congress leaders and workers, who drew attention towards the alleged insensitive approach of the Government towards the general issues like water scarcity, bad condition of roads, erratic power supply, non release of widow /Handicapped pension, unemployment, high inflation, daily wagers issues and various other issues.

JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, who presided over the meeting, expressed serious concern over the difficulties on account of rising unemployment, lack of development at grass roots level and many other local issues confronting people, which are not being addressed by the Govt.

Bhalla asked the Govt to fulfill its promise of development and employment as people of J&K have suffered tremendous hardships due to the ugliest situation. “BJP Government has failed to control inflation and fulfill promises made. Our youth should support and trust Congress leadership from grassroots to national level as only Congress can save the idea of India where each individual can live life with dignity,’ he said.

Bhalla further asked the party office bearers to remain prepared for any political challenges that may arise and to augment the party’s organizational synergy at all levels. He claimed that BJP will have to pay heavy price for the conspiracy which it has allegedly knitted against people of J&K.

Bhalla said that an elected Government is the solution of all problems in the LG administration, which badly failed to pursue the issues of development and welfare of society.

Yogesh Sawhney, in his address, hit out at the Centre and LG Administration for deteriorating situation in J&K and blamed them for failing to create an atmosphere of peace. “People are subjected to mental torture by J&K Government in order to hide its failures. Government has miserably failed to deliver. The misrule and mismanagement on their part has added to the woes of the people,” Sawhney said.

Others, who addressed the meeting, included Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma Mian, Refugee Cell Congress Chairman Amrit Bali, Sewadal Chief Vijay Sharma Babbi, Satish Sharma, Corporator Dewarka Choudhary, Dr Ramakant Khajuria, Rajinder Jamwal, R P Mangotra and others.

Aman Bawa, Sandeep Dogra, Satpal Spolia, Yougal Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Janak Raj, Atul Sharma and others attended the meeting.