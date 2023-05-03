Block Diwas program organised in Supwal; camp organized for West Pakistani Refugees

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 3: Weekly Block Diwas program, a public outreach programme aimed at empowering the public and resolving their grievances was organized in Supwal Samba today.

The programme was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma and witnessed a large turnout of locals who presented their problems related to road connectivity, drinking water supply, uninterrupted Power supply, flood control department and the underpass at Nankechak besides other local issues.

The event also focused on creating awareness about various Government schemes such as Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Kissan Sampark Abhiyan.

On the occasion, a special governance camp was organized for West Pakistani Refugee families to resolve their grievances, verify pending cases, and impart them awareness about various welfare and self-employment schemes. A placement drive was also held for the eligible candidates of the displaced community.

Various departments participated in the programme and created awareness about government schemes such as self-employment under Mumkin, Ayushman health cards, Aadhar saturation, KVIB, industries, social welfare, agriculture and allied, ITI, skill development, etc.

The DC Samba emphasized that Block Diwas is a measure to empower the public and resolve their grievances through inter-departmental coordination. He also stressed on the need for digital governance and doorstep governance, which ensures transparency and effectiveness.

He assured the public that their issues will be resolved, and the Government will work towards their welfare. The event was a success in bringing the Government closer to the public, and the authorities are committed to creating more such opportunities for the public to voice their concerns and find solutions.

Among others DDC Member Subhash Bhagat; ADDC Rajinder Singh; ADC, Rakesh Dubey; ACR, Kusum Chib, besides local Sarpanches and panches were present on the occasion.