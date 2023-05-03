JU signs MoU with HAWS Sonamarg

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 3: University of Jammu (JU) and High Altitude Warfare School (HWAS) Sonamarg entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in various skill-based academic programs, here today.

The MoU was exchanged by Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu and RK Singh VSM, Commandant High Altitude Warfare School at Sonamarg.

The Vice-Chancellor of Jammu University while addressing the gathering including Indian and foreign officers and soldiers from eight countries informed that the MoU records mutual intent for academic and research collaborations between the University and HAWS.

He further said that these programs conducted jointly with HAWS will impart special skills to the students which will help them in developing adventure sports in the Union Territory of J&K. Prof Rai informed about the introduction of two certificate and two diploma courses in snow craft and disaster management and mountain craft and disaster management for the Army personnel.

Recognizing the rigorous training of the Army personnel and their contribution to the country, the University is also formulating undergraduate degree and postgraduate degree programmes, especially for the Army personnel in disaster management giving due weightage to their experiential learning.

Commandant HAWS Major General RK Singh said that the MoU is a landmark decision for the technical advancement and progression of Army personnel and University (students and faculty members) specifically in the discipline of high altitude studies and disaster management in mountainous regions.

“This will also help to enhance the capability of students of the UT in disaster management studies, particularly in mountainous, high altitude and glaciated regions with the expertise available with HAWS,” he asserted.

The programme was attended by Prof. Pankaj Srivastava, Prof. Sandeep Pandita from the University and Brigadier Bhupesh Singh, Colonel Anil Mor, officers of the HAWS and the participants of the basic training course of mountain craft.