Kolkata rape-murder: No relief to patients as doctors refuse to end strike, SC forms panel on safety of medics

NEW DELHI, Aug 20 : Junior doctors at government hospitals in several states across the country remained off duty disrupting OPD and elective services as major doctors’ associations on Tuesday decided against calling off their indefinite strike over the alleged rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

The protest continued even as the Supreme Court intervened in the matter and constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

The apex court also requested the protesting doctors to end the strike, saying abstention from the work of doctors affects those segments of the society that are in need of medical care.

In West Bengal, the epicentre of the protests, healthcare services were severely affected at state-run hospitals as the ceasework agitation by junior doctors entered the 12th day on Tuesday.

Long queues of patients were seen at several hospitals in the state where senior doctors and assistant professors attended them at OPDs.

“The agitation will continue till our sister gets justice. We also want security at workplaces. Our primary demand is the punishment of the culprits,” one of the agitating doctors at the state-run hospital told PTI.

In the national capital, within hours of calling it off, central government-run RML Hospital said it will continue with its strike in solidarity with other resident doctors’ associations (RDAs), which have been agitating for more than a week demanding a central law on doctors’ safety.

“There was some miscommunication, and we apologise for the same. We want to clarify that we stand with our colleagues and other RDAs… We stand UNITED,” the hospital’s RDA said in a statement.

On the ninth day of the nationwide strike, both the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Associations (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) announced that they would continue their strike until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of Clinical Practice Allowance (CPA).

“Following today’s Supreme Court hearing in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the FAIMA held a pan-India meeting with all associated Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs),” the FAIMA said.

The association has decided to continue the strike after thorough discussions with the stakeholders until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of Clinical Practice Allowance (CPA), the statement said.

The strike will persist, with OPD and elective operating theatres remaining closed.

The association emphasized that it is “now or never” and announced plans to pursue justice through legal channels in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the FORDA said in a statement that in response to the Supreme Court’s intervention and the pressing need for enhanced safety for healthcare workers, the FORDA conducted a nationwide virtual meeting with representatives of over 35 doctors’ associations.

“We will consult with resident doctors for their feedback before a follow-up meeting, ensuring that this movement, impacting every doctor in India, continues to be guided by their collective voices,” the FORDA said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Resident Doctors’ Association President Hardeep Jogi said that their strike continued on Tuesday.

Due to the strike, OPD, teaching and operation activities were affected in the government hospitals in the state.

Later, in a post on X, the UP RDA said in view of the Supreme Court’s intervention, they will engage with stakeholders before deciding on the next steps.

“We appreciate the Supreme Court’s careful consideration of improving work conditions. We will engage with stakeholders, including resident doctors across the state and consult with our legal team before deciding on the next steps,” it said.

In Chandigarh, the resident doctors continued their protest at PGIMER, as the OPD services were being run in a curtailed manner from August 19 till further notice.

A PGIMER spokesperson said registration of only follow-up patients is being done from 8 am to 9:30 am.

However, junior doctors in Goa protesting against the Kolkata rape-murder called off their five-day-long stir following an assurance from the state government.

The Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) called off the protest after state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane assured to look into their demands.

Meanwhile, some student outfits also joined the stir over the Kolkata incident.

In Delhi, members of different student outfits of Delhi University staged a demonstration on the campus. Raising slogans for stronger women’s safety measures, the students took out a march outside the Arts Faculty seeking justice for the victim.

Led by All India Students Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), the students carried posters and banners bearing slogans such as “India should unite for women safety”, “reclaim the streets”, and “smash patriarchy”.

In Kolkata, the police resorted to a “mild lathi-charge” and arrested over 20 ABVP activists after a scuffle between them during a march to the West Bengal health department headquarters to protest against the incident.

The protestors demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also doubles up as the state’s health and home minister.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court, while hearing the case, termed the incident as “horrific” and excoriated the state government over the delay in filing the FIR and allowing thousands of miscreants to vandalise the state-run facility.

It also asked the West Bengal government to not unleash the “power of the State” on peaceful protesters and to deal with them with “great sensitivity in this moment of national catharsis”.

The 10-member task force headed by Vice Admiral Arti Sarin has been asked to submit its interim report within three weeks.

The apex court, which directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the progress made in its investigation into the killing, also asked the state government to submit a report on the action it has taken against the vandals.

On August 9, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Later, the Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI. (PTI )