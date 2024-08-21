CS takes stock of security, other arrangements for upcoming Assembly Polls

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a meeting of top Civil Administration and Police Department to take stock of the security arrangements made for smooth conduct of Assembly elections here in the UT.

Besides the DG Police and Principal Secretary, Home the meeting was also attended by Spl DGP; Spl DG Crime; ADGPs; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/Jammu; Secretary, Transport; IGP Jammu/Kashmir; Transport Commissioner; DIGs; Deputy Commissioners; SSPs and other concerned officers.

Outstation officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to impress upon the concerned to make robust arrangements for additional companies of CAPFs required in each district.

He asked for identification of feasible locations for camping these security forces which are amenable in terms of basic amenities like water, power, toilets and others.

Dulloo also sensitized the administration to look into the security and accommodation of contesting candidates. He advised for making adequate arrangements for such protected persons along with other requirements for their campaigning and electioneering.

He implored upon the Transport Department to make prior roadmap in collaboration with the respective districts for making available the requisite number of buses, LMVs and HMVs for ferrying polling staff, security forces and other poll materials.

He enjoined upon the respective Divisional Commissioners to personally monitor these activities along with specifying places, carrying out necessary repairs, if any before the actual dates of polling there. He directed for submitting the daily reports about the progress made on this account.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary took appraisal from the concerned Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Transport Department about their preparedness and plans to meet the requirements. He asked them to observe utmost coordination with each other so that this democratic exercise completes in a very congenial manner with large participation of public.