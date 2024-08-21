Mission Shakti installs sanitary napkin vending machines at Army Schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: In a significant step towards promoting menstrual hygiene and empowering girls, the Mission Shakti Social Welfare Department Jammu today installed sanitary napkin vending machines at Army Public School Kaluchak and Army Public School Satwari Cantt.

The initiative, under the flagship “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” program, aims to break down the stigma surrounding menstruation and provide girls with easy access to essential hygiene products.

Under the stewardship of Mamta Rajput, District Social Welfare Officer Jammu and in the presence of Shagun Manchanda, District Mission Coordinator, Mission Shakti, Jammu, the machines were handed over to Puneet Kaur, Principal of APS Satwari and Namarta, Principal of APS Kaluchak, in the presence of Chairperson FWO Bhawna M Bhanwala.

Following the installation, Khushboo Kapthe, Gender Specialist, Mission Shakti Sankalp HEW Jammu, conducted interactive sessions on menstrual hygiene for the students. She addressed common myths and taboos surrounding menstruation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining hygiene and physical well-being during periods.

“We believe that access to proper hygiene products and knowledge is essential for girls’ health and education,” said Shagun Manchanda, adding “by providing these vending machines and conducting these sessions, we are creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for girls in these schools”.

The schools expressed their gratitude to Mission Shakti for this commendable initiative and assured their commitment to promoting menstrual hygiene and overall well-being of their students.

This initiative is a testament to the commitment of Mission Shakti towards empowering girls and ensuring their holistic development. It is expected to create a positive impact on the lives of students at these schools and inspire similar initiatives across the J&K.