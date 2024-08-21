NC manifesto shows Abdullahs flogging a dead horse: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20 : BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today trashed the election manifesto of NC as a disruptive and deceptive piece of paper.

In a statement here, today Chugh sad Abdullahs are living in a “fool’s paradise” and are trying to hoodwink people of J&K by giving them false and misleading promises.

He said the J&K has gone far beyond the disruptive ideas like autonomy and Article 370.

A new era of growth and development has come about under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and people here are looking forward to good job avenues and prosperity.

Abdullahs are still flogging a dead horse and people of J&K will teach them a good lesson in the coming elections.

Chugh ridiculed the idea of Abdullah for talks with Pakistan as a figment of dreamland. He said it clearly exposed Abdullahs’ close links with the Pakistan ISI.

The BJP has written a new chapter of development and progress and it’s time Abdullahs take retirement from the politics, Chugh added.