Kohli, Bumrah lead charts heading into World Cup

LONDON: India captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah lead the ICC ODI player rankings going into the World Cup.

England go into the 10-team tournament as the top side in the team rankings with 125 points and India in second position four points behind.

Kohli enjoys a comfortable 41-point lead over his second-placed team-mate Rohit Sharma in the current rankings, which were updated last week after England’s 4-0 series victory over Pakistan, the Tri-series in Ireland, and Sri Lanka and Afghanistan’s tours of the British Isles.

The top 10 for batsmen also has two each from New Zealand (Ross Taylor at third and Martin Guptill at 10th), South Africa (Quinton de Kock at fifth) and Faf du Plessis at sixth) and Pakistan (Babar Azam at seventh and Fakhar Zaman at ninth). Shai Hope of the West Indies and Joe Root of England are in fourth and eighth positions, respectively.

Hope scored 470 runs in the Tri-series in Ireland, more than 200 runs more than anyone else, which propelled him up to a career-best fourth place with 808 points.

In the bowlers’ list, Bumrah also has compatriot wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav (seventh) and Yuzvendra Chahal (eighth) for company while South Africa has the pair of Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada in third and fourth positions.

Trent Boult of New Zealand (second), Rashid Khan of Afghanistan (third), Pat Cummins of Australia (sixth), Chris Woakes of England (ninth) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (10th) are the others in the top 10 dominated by wrist spinners. (AGENCIES)