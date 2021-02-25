‘Kicks & Crawl’ becomes favourite of parents

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: ‘Kicks & Crawl’, a new baby/maternity brand launched a few months ago by two young individuals, has quickly become one of the top favourites of many celebrities and parents.

Their success can be attributed to affordable, sustainable, organic and trendy products that are sourced locally and internationally to always maintain a standard of safety which is extremely important for babies.

Aishwarya Jain, 25, by whose vision this entire brand came about sowed the seeds of her dream to revolutionize the baby industry. After testing countless products and consulting a team of mothers and doctors, ‘Kicks & Crawl’ was finally set up to supply the A-Z of maternity and baby care essentials.

Aishwarya’s constant emphasis is on giving moms products that they can trust and be a source of comfort not only during their pregnancy but even after. Although a Chartered Accountant by profession, she is now the lead designer and chief curator of ‘Kicks & Crawl’ and continues to stimulate the rapid growth of the brand.

Her partner is one of the youngest of the founders in this industry-24-year-old Vedang Jain. Under his gamut is the rightful marketing and positioning of the brand, wherein he takes charge of the decisions that ensure the brand’s growth among the right audiences.

Every key element in the supply chain incorporates sustainability into its operations whenever possible. For instance, Aishwarya noticed that a parent uses nearly 200 plastic diapers for a baby in just a month. Therefore, she decided to sell only a large collection of reusable cloth diapers that can be used countless times. They also use biodegradable packaging to reduce their carbon footprint.

While their entire organic range is GOTS certified and includes multiple reversible designs to give the best value for money, their baby products particularly stand out as they are BPA free, food grade, non-toxic, ergonomically designed and child safe.

Today Kicks & Crawl is proudly available on the majority of baby care platforms pan India and they have confidently delivered their products in the hands of parents even in the smallest of the cities.