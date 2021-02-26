292 industrial zones in J&K

Call it historic or the first of its kind or an innovative and progressive outlook towards the issue of promoting industries on an even basis with intent not only to increase industrial production, ensuring equitable growth but generating employment opportunities on a massive scale, the Government has identified as many as 292 industrial zones across Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these 150 are in Jammu division and the rest 142 in Kashmir division. Divisional Level Project Appraisal and Evaluation Committees are going to be set up to inspect, appraise and scrutinize the applications received for allotment of land and for allied facilities. Entrepreneurs’ participation in vital decisions taking process, it may be underlined, would make the new policy more meaningful and implemented in better ways. With this, an approach on periodic piecemeal basis with no proper planning and vision will be the experience of gone days. Therefore, it is expected that the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy – 2021-30 shall be implemented so as to ensure inclusive growth through sustainable industrialisation, land allotment and the like. Once industrial enterprises are identified and promised land allotment, which previously used to take usually longer period and leading to impeding of industrial activities is now expected to be in a transparent, fast and planned mode . The allotment of industrial land will be made within a period of 30 to 45 days depending upon the cost of projects. Though on such lines as now, under industrial zones on block and, municipal unit basis, a turnaround is expected in industrial activities but unless massive investments take place in all potential services and sectors of industries sector, much was not going to be expected which means that enough planning, work and massive meetings and rapport with prospective investors across the country needed to be stressed on. A new industrial climate with tremendous prospective benefits is thus proposed to be generated in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir