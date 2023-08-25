Khel Gaon emerging as quality sporting facility in Jammu region: Sarmad Hafeez

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Secretary, Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Sarmad Hafeez remarked that ‘Khel Gaon’ Nagrota is emerging as quality sporting facility in Jammu region, catering to needs of thousands of sportspersons and youth in general.

The Secretary made these remarks while laying foundation stone of a multi-purpose Indoor Hall at Khel Gaon Nagrota here today.

Secretary said that apart from well established Cricket ground, Synthetic Football ground, Volleyball Court, Kabaddi Court, the development work of many other allied projects like standard athletic track and hockey turf is in full swing and these facilities will be dedicated for the use of sportspersons soon.

He highlighted that Government of Jammu and Kashmir is committed to raise sports infrastructural facilities at all levels and promote sports culture in every nook and corner of the Union Territory, adding that J&K has emerged as one of the best Union Territory across the country with regard to development of sports infrastructure.

He said projects worth 40 crore are in the offing including Synthetic Athletic Track worth 5 crore, Synthetic Volleyball Court worth 5 crore, Synthetic Hockey Turf (4.85 cr), Cycling Track (1 cr), Synthetic Football Turf (5 cr) and the Multi-purpose Hall worth 7.65 crores

The Secretary highlighted that seven crore project Indoor facilities when completed will surely lure school going children towards sports activities and keep them away from drug menace and other allied social evils. Hafeez said that around 70 lakh sportspersons have been part of various sports activities in different sports disciplines at all levels this season.

Director Youth Services and Sports Department, Subash Chander Chibber; Special Secretary YSS, Naresh Kumar; Joint Director YSS Jammu, Suram Chand Sharma; Deputy Director YSS Central, Jitendra Mishra among many other prominent persons were present on the occasion. Earlier, Director Youth Services and Sports highlighted the achievements and activities of the Department.