9th edition of Kashmir Mega Football tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Aug 25: The 9th edition of Kashmir valley’s biggest Football tourney Kashmir Mega Football Tournament concluded today at Indoor Stadium Sehpora, Ganderbal.

The grand finale was witnessed by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri along with Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani.

The tournament which has proved to be the biggest Football extravaganza in Kashmir over the years is an annual mega sports event of the Voice for Peace and Justice an NGO in which 32 teams across the Kashmir valley took part and hundreds of youth showcased their talents at such a big level.

The final match, which was played between FC Sumbal and Arise FC Langate, caused a thrilling sensation among the players and was won by Arise FC Langate by penalty shoot-out. Umar Khaja from FC Langate was declared Man of the Series.

Divisional Commissioner lauded both the teams for putting up a splendid show in the final match. He urged the local youth to participate actively in such sports events and keep away from drug menace and other allied social evils. He added that sports give both physical and mental fitness, besides sports have amazing and unique ways of making a positive impact in society.

Divisional Commissioner said that it is pleasing to see that the youth including girls are getting into sports to prove their talent adding that J&K youth possess immense sporting talent that is proved both at national and international level. Later, the Divisional Commissioner distributed trophies and mementos among the players.